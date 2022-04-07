VR Fantasy Adventure Eolia Will Come To Quest 2 This Summer

Rotu Entertainment had announced their next VR title Eolia will be coming out on the Quest 2 happening sometime this Summer. The game is technically a sequel of sorta as it builds upon the world and lore from their previous VR game Ionia, as you will be getting a more immersive experience with better mechanics. This time around you'll be running through desert ruins trying to uncover the history of a lost civilization through solving puzzles and deducing what took place. All of which tell a narrative conservationist story. While we wait to hear about a release date, you can check out more info on the game below.

Catastrophe looms for Eolia—droughts plague once-verdant fields and extreme weather cuts open the skies. Climate change weighs heavily upon the land, and only an empathetic embrace of the world's musical mythology can save it. As adventurer Conga Dholak, you set forth on a journey of healing to stop the storm. Physically climb, jump, ride, and play instruments, uncovering melodies to restore the rhythm of the universe.

Taking full advantage of Meta Quest 2's immersive Hand Tracking technology,Eolia features dozens of interactions and intuitive controls designed for Hands First VR. Flick and pinch to play magical stringed instruments. Page through your journal to track your quests. Decipher and perform over a dozen flute melodies to unlock your powers. Collect items in your satchel for later use and view your inventory by just opening your palm. Climb ladders, ropes, and ledges, or take the reins of a mounted steed to break through obstacles and outrun storms—all with your hands. With Meta Quest 2, your body is your instrument in Conga's fight against climate change.

The Rhythm of the Universe series is dedicated to real-world improvement through in-game education, but proceeds from each game also aid important causes. The philanthropic filmmakers, musicians, and visual artists of Rotu Entertainment will dedicate a portion of proceeds from Eolia to a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting climate change.