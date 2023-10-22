Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Twin Sails Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Drop Rate Studio, Wantless: Solace At World’s End

Wantless: Solace At World's End Will hit Early Access Next Month

Twin Sails Interactive confirmed Wantless: Solace At World’s End is headed to Early Access with an early November launch date.

Indie game developer Drop Rate Studio and publisher Twin Sails Interactive have confirmed the Early Access release date for Wantless: Solace At World's End. The team is going out of its way to let people know that this is not a completed version, but they do want players to try it out and send them feedback so they can make improvements on it as they are finishing up the rest of the game's official content. So expect this game to be getting regular updates once it drops. We have more info about it and the trailer below, as the game will come to Steam on November 8, 2023.

"Wantless: Solace At World's End is a fast-paced tactical RPG that mixes extensive skill-crafting and challenging turn-based combat. Donning the coat of Eiris, you will face horrors made manifest and walk the fine line of morality in a dying world. Warp inside your patients' tormented minds to deal with their woes while trying to preserve their memories, or suffer the consequences. Each action undertaken by Eiris will empower every enemy in the room. The more the player acts, the more resources each opponent will have. Mindfully use the environment to your advantage to even the odds within each transposition. From carefully placed explosives to pools of noxious poison, there is no ignoring the terrain in this merciless tactical combat."

"To prevail, Eiris will have access to a deep skill-forging system, allowing you to modify each skills' effect, form, range, and more. Specializing in close-combat combos, raining death from afar, or manipulating the battlefield, forge your own playstyle and improve it after each run. Each transposition you venture into comes with its own randomly generated objectives, biome and rewards – be prepared to lose, gear up for victory and keep your own fear in check!"

