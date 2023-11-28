Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Movie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brave Lamb Studio, War Hospital

War Hospital Announces January 2024 Release Date

After taking over publishing duties, Nacon has confirmed this week that War Hospital will be released for PC and consoles early next year.

Article Summary War Hospital set to launch on PC and consoles January 11, 2024.

Brave Lamb Studio partners with Nacon for the game's release.

New trailer offers a glimpse into life-saving gameplay and WWI setting.

Experience real medical procedures and moral choices of a war medic.

Developer Brave Lamb Studio and publisher Nacon have revealed the official release date for War Hospital, as the game will be out this coming January. The team confirmed the game is set for release on PC and consoles, as they are currently aiming to release it on January 11, 2024. Along with the news comes a new trailer, showing off more of where the game is at right now. Enjoy the trailer below!

"The year is 1918. You are major Henry Wells, a retired British combat medic, drafted back and thrown into the nightmare of World War I. Understaffed and undersupplied, you are the last bastion of hope for countless soldiers at the French Front. Treat horrible war injuries as the commander of a field hospital. Build a facility to heal them while the artillery shells explode ear-splittingly close. Use real WW1 equipment and see how your tools and methods evolve. Your choices will make a lasting impact. Build a micro-community of life-savers and survivors. Kindle hope in your staff and soldiers. Bring a speck of normalcy by inspiring periods of ceasefire. Play a war-themed game that celebrates life, not death, in War Hospital."

"With this new cinematic trailer, players confront the harsh reality of war, where every choice is a fateful decision. In their role of attending to the sick and injured, players must choose the best way to treat soldiers' war wounds by managing the means at their disposal. Most of these decisions have immediate consequences for the injured, and the terrible events that are part of daily life in the trenches are not always predictable. As well as treating patients, players will need to make difficult decisions that impact staff morale, resource availability, and sometimes even the course of history. Thanks to the support that the British Imperial War Museums gave to the developers, the game faithfully reproduces the environment of the front and trenches, and features the authentic medical equipment available at the time."

