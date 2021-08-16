War Mongrels Will Launch On Steam In Mid-October

Indie developer and publisher Destructive Creations announced that War Mongrels is headed for Steam this October. The game has been in development for a while as the team has been putting together a real-time tactics title centered around the events of World War II. But unlike a lot of WWII titles, this one actually references real stories and plays out some of the more grim events that took place in Europe as they pushed back against Germany. Teh game is set for a PC release on October 19th for Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Experience the story of a squad of German, Polish, and Lithuanian freedom fighters warring in the name of their homelands, values—newly discovered for some—and above all else, humanity. Follow their defection from the Third Reich, sneaking through occupied cities, barracks, enemy lines, and body pits. Avoid detection and distract ex-comrades by making use of scarce commodities, playing music boxes, whistling, or throwing rocks to escape unnoticed.

Strategize the best course of action and order the fighters to proceed at the right moment, or queue up multiple commands before enacting them all at once in Planning Mode. Use the team's varied skills and stick to the shadows for a chance to make it through missions unscathed. But prepare for the worst: war offers no guarantees. Engage in combat with twin-stick shooting mechanics as a last resort, letting bullets fly to escape sticky situations.

Explore another side of history with War Mongrels' visceral and violent entry in the isometric strategy sub-genre. Outside of gameplay, visually striking animated cutscenes tie together each vignette inspired by true stories of WWII soldiers and shaped by a team of historians. Destructive Creations prioritizes honesty and accuracy above all else when depicting details from this era, touching on everything from notable events to battlefield terrain, uniforms, news articles, and more.