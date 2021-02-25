War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Gets First Anniversary

Square Enix revealed a number of details today for the first anniversary of War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. The anniversary will actually take place on March 25th, but before that happens, the devs have launched a few events and other items into the game to count it down over the next four weeks. What's more, the company will host a special First Anniversary Livestream on March 20th at 6PM PT, during which the team will share news, preview upcoming content, provide rewards for players, and more to be announced. We have the details of the anniversary content for you below.

1st Anniversary Countdown Login Bonuses – Counting down towards the 1st Anniversary, players can obtain various amazing rewards from daily Login Bonuses. Starting today until March 2, players can receive up to 2,100 Visiore, a UR Guaranteed Unit Summon Ticket A and more from the Countdown Part I Login Bonus.

– Players can perform a free daily MR+ Guaranteed 10x Summon, for a total of 70 Summons, allowing them to add new units and vision cards to their parties. New Limited-Time Winter Units – Winter versions of two of the most popular WOTV FFBE units are available for players to summon for a limited time: UR Vinera (Winter) and UR Viktora (Winter). Vinera, an Earth-type unit whose Main Job is "Pugilist," focuses on physical attacks and can perform the Limit Burst "Snowball Fight," which lowers an enemy's Earth Resistance and deals a large amount of damage. Viktora is a Water-type unit whose Main Job is "Sniper," so she excels at applying long range debuffs to her enemies. She can perform the Limit Burst "Winter's Reward," which deals large two-hit damage to her target, may inflict Blind and decreases her chance of being targeted by enemies.

