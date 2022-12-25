War Robots: Frontiers Receives Its First Major Update

MY.GAMES and Pixonic have added a brand new update to War Robots: Frontiers, the first major update since the game was launched. The game is technically still in Early Access on Steam, so in reality, the update is basically the developers adding content to the game that's intended to be in it when the full version eventually comes out. We have the full notes from the developers down at the bottom and a trailer highlighting the content that went into this update.

"The latest update for War Robots: Frontiers contains two new Robots, three new weapon systems usable on multiple mechs, and two new ability modules. With these new robot parts, weapon systems, and ability modules, there are millions of combinations that players can make in the in-game hangar, with more to come in future updates. The two new robot series, the Griffin and Typhon add some hi-tech power to the lineup focussed on debilitating smart arrays. The Griffin does this via radar and optical interference systems; opponents that look at the mech will find their mech's cameras disrupted with static making it hard to land a good shot. The Typhon, on the other hand, can deal out a strong debuff to three opponents making it an excellent machine to shape a team fight."

"New high-tech weapon systems further push the edge of warfare with the Halo, Pulsar, and Gozer. Halo weapons are great for hitting multiple targets, while the Pulsars are medium-range energy cannons. The Gozer will behave differently depending on how many are slotted on the mech, in addition to making them excellent sniper cannons. Lastly, two new ability modules offer ways to avoid your enemies, with the Smoke Wall obstructing enemy vision suitable for stealthy players and the Blocking Field offering deployable cover for players looking to control the battlefield. The update also brings updates to the tutorial, hangar UI, and Japanese & Chinese language support are being added to the game."

"This is the first of numerous updates that are planned over the course of Early Access; the developers indicated that they wanted players to get an early taste for the game so they can take their feedback into mind while further developing the game. Future updates will contain new maps, modes, weapons, ability modules, and further extensions of game systems. Upgrades to graphical fidelity, balance changes, and further technical polish are also planned before the game heads into launch."