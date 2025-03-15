Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MY.GAMES, War Robots: Frontiers

War Robots: Frontiers Reveals New Incoming Cyclops Bot

Now that War Robots: Frontiers has been released, the team are rtolling out the first of the new mechs, starting with a Cyclops design

Article Summary Discover the new Cyclops mech armed with a powerful "Death Ray" in War Robots: Frontiers.

Dive into multiplayer mech warfare and strategize in dynamic battles across the stars.

Customize your War Robot with pilots, weapons, abilities, and unique aesthetics.

Explore the Wild Ten system's diverse maps for tactical opportunities and dominance.

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES dropped a new trailer for War Robots: Frontiers, showing off the first of the new mechs on the way. The game was released last week, and now that it's on the market, we're starting to see some of the first new additions on the way. Starting with this new Cyclops bot on the way, which they're billing as a scrappy combatant who happens to be armed with a high-powered "Death Ray." Enjoy the trailer here, as they'll be offering up more details about it on March 18.

War Robots: Frontiers

Gear up for tactical mech action in War Robots: Frontiers, a free-to-play multiplayer mech shooter. Construct and customize your War Robots, squad up with other Pilots online, and fire up your engines in massive battles across the stars. Experience the mechanical precision and power of War Robots. Pilot colossal war machines in online PvP battles, using tight team coordination and tactical gambits to edge out rivals. Push for all-out destruction in Team Deathmatch, fight for survival in Last Robot Standing, control points in Warp Rush, and rank up in Leagues.

You are the Pilot and the engineer. Whether you excel at speed plays, all-out assaults, or defensive maneuvers, there's a playstyle and a mech for you. Build the perfect War Robot and customize it with Pilots, explosive weapons, special abilities, and unique cosmetics. Storm the worlds of the Wild Ten, a newly discovered planetary system lightyears from Earth. From a freezing planetoid through deep mines, secret research bases, and geothermal power plants, these maps are full of opportunity… but it's up to Pilots to plant the flag. Team up to discover their secrets and win the fight! Can you build enough power to unleash your ultimate weapon? Titans are hulking power-ups built with maximum damage in mind. They're armed with unique specializations and capabilities, so pick your moment and finish the fight with destructive gusto.

