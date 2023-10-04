Posted in: Blizzard, BlizzCon, Games, Mobile Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, BlizzCon 2023, Warcraft Rumble

Warcraft Rumble Will Release For Mobile During BlizzCon 2023

Blizzard Entertainment confirmed this week they will release their new mobile title, Warcraft Rumble, while BlizzCon 2023 is happening.

Blizzard Entertainment confirmed the release date of Warcraft Rumble this week, as they are going to drop it onto iOS and Android in November. The new mobile title, which serves as one of the first new Warcraft games in years, will be released on November 3 as part of the BlizzCon 2023 festivities. Players will be able to try the game out at the convention, or, if they wish, download it while it's happening and immediately be able to engage with friends at the event and others online. We have more info and the latest trailer for you here.

"The first Warcraft game built from the ground up for mobile allows you to build and command miniature armies made up of heroes, villains, and creatures from the Warcraft universe. Deploy legendary characters from throughout Warcraft history—featuring the likes of Jaina Proudmoore, Grommash Hellscream, Hogger, and more—as you put your strategy skills to the test in a variety of gameplay modes, both solo and against other players. Each mission in the massive single-player campaign presents a distinct, bite-sized strategic puzzle to solve, while deep player-versus-player systems, deadly Dungeons, and many other gameplay modes hold plenty of challenges for players of all skill levels."

"In celebration of the upcoming launch of Warcraft Rumble, Blizzard Entertainment will be giving away 3D-printer blueprints for Warcraft Rumble Minis for free throughout the month of October on Mini Mondays! Starting this week with the Alliance, each week will feature a new family of Minis and their blueprints, as well as some helpful tips and tricks for how to make the most of their unique strengths in Warcraft Rumble."

"Moreover, players who complete the tutorial within two weeks of launch will receive a set of four mecha-themed items to customize the in-game look of both their profiles and armies. Players can pre-register now to be notified when Warcraft Rumble is available! As a final surprise for the citizens of Azeroth looking to gear up for launch, starting today, players in World of Warcraft will be able to find Warcraft Rumble arcade machines in the taverns of the four major Dragonflight zones, as well as Valdrakken, Orgrimmar, and Stormwind. By gathering hidden Rumble Coins and Rumble Foils, World of Warcraft players can unlock and customize a total of seven collectible Minis from Warcraft Rumble!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!