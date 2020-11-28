Warface Has Released The Swarm Season Intro The Game

MY.GAMES has released a new update for Warface this week as players can now experience the Swarm Season. Yes, that is correct, they don't number seasons, they name them. This update is currently only available on PC, and it features a special co-op PvE mission under a code name inspired by 1980s horror classics. Have fun guessing what the films are as you play. They've also added in new PvP maps, four brand-new weapons, new sinister enemies, and a number of new seasonal rewards for you to collect. We have the details and a trailer for you here, as the update will come to consoles sometime next year.

At the center of the new season is the special operation, Swarm. It takes place in a town on the border of the Mojave Desert where people have started to mysteriously disappear. The Warface forces has been told that the Blackwood corporation held samples of an unknown life form from the ship of Martian colonists. The strange creatures have broken free and are now posing danger to all living beings. To combat this threat, the Warface corporation has sent out the elite Sigma-3 squad. Squad members will need to escort cargo through enemy territory and defeat the entity that controls the insects. Team coordination will be vital for success. New Enemies. Arachnids are fast and dangerous predatory mutant beetles that prefer to hunt in the dark.

New Boss. The arachnids are controlled by something huge that lurks in the depths of an underground complex. Players will need the most powerful weapons available if they are to deal with this monster.

New Equipment. A flamethrower with unlimited ammo and an upgradable Unmanned Combat Vehicle.

3 new maps for PvP multiplayer: The Free for All PvP mode now includes "Yard 2.0" and "District 2.0", two popular maps from the Plant the Bomb mode. Also included, a brand-new "Tunnel" map for Team Deathmatch mode.

Updated reward system. Complete the Special Operation to unlock a box with seasonal rewards.