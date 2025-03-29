Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Armor Games Studios, Con Artist Games, Warfare Legacy Collection

Warfare Legacy Collection Confirmed For Late-April Release

Warfare Legacy Collection has an official release date, as the two-in-one collection will be released for PC via Steam in April.

Article Summary Warfare Legacy Collection releases on Steam in April, offering two classic strategy games from Armor Games Studios.

Command British or German troops in Warfare 1917, utilizing trenches and tanks to break enemy morale.

Warfare 1944 lets you choose between U.S. Forces or Wehrmacht, focusing on tactical battles in three lanes.

Create custom battles with selected units and strategies for both Warfare 1917 and Warfare 1944.

Developer Con Artist Games and publisher Armor Games Studios revealed the official release date for Warfare Legacy Collection, as the game arrives next month. After having a quick run with a Steam Next Fest demo in February, giving players a chance to experience both games, the collection now has a formal release date of April 28, 2025. With the news comes an all-new trailer, which we have for you to check out here.

Warfare Legacy Collection

Bundling together the classic tug-of-war games Warfare 1917 and Warfare 1944, Warfare Legacy Collection contains the definitive versions of these original strategy games. Engage in the strategic battles of WW1 and WW2, commanding troops and shaping battlefields.

Warfare 1917

Fighting historical battles in and out of the trenches of France, Warfare 1917 sees you play as either the British or German Army in a campaign of attrition.

Deploy troops and control the trenches!

Make use of the first tanks used in war to dominate the battlefield.

Break the enemy morale with fire support and take their ground.

Spend command points to upgrade your troops and fire support.

Set up custom battles with your choice of units, trenches, barbed wire, and land mines!

Warfare 1944

Taking to the fields of battle in Warfare 1944, you'll choose between the U.S. Forces or the Wehrmacht. Choose to either fight to liberate France or defend it from the Allied assault.

Engage in the strategic tug of war across three lanes of battle.

Fight to complete objectives or win the morale victory by wearing down your enemies.

More refined control over your units, order them to throw smoke, use suppressing fire or to advance!

Use officers to call in air support and artillery barrages to destroy entrenched enemies.

Set up custom battles on the map of your choice with units and fire support chosen by you.

