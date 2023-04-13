Warframe Gives The Duviri Paradox An Official Release Date Digital Extremes dropped new details and an April release date for Warframe's next release, The Duviri Paradox.

Digital Extremes provided more info on the upcoming Warframe release called The Duviri Paradox, as the content now has a release date for this month. Players will be able to experience this new chapter of the game in a unique storyline as they will release it on April 26th, 2023. The team also delves more into what you can expect from this story, as you'll be reliving events from a certain point of view until you somehow break the paradox you are now in. Enjoy the trailer and info below.

"New players jumping into Warframe for the very first time will be presented with two choices when starting the game – beginning their journey with The Duviri Paradox as the Drifter or beginning their journey through the game's main path with their Warframe. This choice will not impact or lock a player's ability to experience the other side. For returning players, The Duviri Paradox Quest will become available in their codex and Duviri will appear on their Star Chart when the update launches on April 26. All players new and old will continue their post-Quest journey in Duviri by selecting one of three game modes: 'The Circuit' which provides a new Warframe Only endless game mode, 'The Duviri Experience' which is a full open world adventure, and 'The Lone Story' for a solo narrative experience."

"The Duviri Paradox introduces players to Warframe's fourth open world- a fractured and Void-wrecked unknown comprised of strange floating islands and ruled by Dominus Thrax where environments color shift and transpose as his mood Spirals through Fear, Anger, Joy, Envy, and Sorrow. Each mood in The Duviri Paradox is visually distinct in environments and combat, where enemies and the citizens of Duviri react and behave differently and colors alter to create a new experience with each step into Duviri. The update improves the Drifter experience for players by including an upgraded melee combat system, and adding Intrinsics for players to upgrade their Combat, Riding Abilities, Opportunity, and Endurance. As players progress through the story each day, they will also unlock Decrees offering randomized powerful upgrades that will reset with each new mood Spiral."

"More experienced players can take advantage of the new Incarnon Genesis System and install Incarnon Adapters to a selection of eligible weapons and unlock improvements for use in-mission. Incarnon Adapters are only available in Steel Path Circuit missions on Duviri and players should be prepared for a more challenging experience. Outside of the story, side objectives, and activities, The Duviri Paradox will unite core Warframe with all things related to the Drifter. Below the floating islands of Duviri lurks an area, The Undercroft, a broken Void space where Dominus Thrax could not completely control the Void. The Undercroft contains a full Warframe experience free from the eyes of Dominus Thrax, featuring custom Warframe arenas where Decrees also matter and a mix of known enemies and different threats of Warframe exist. Completing this Warframe segment of The Duviri Paradox rewards players and sends them back to Duviri while restoring color to the shifting world above."