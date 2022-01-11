Warframe Offers One Last Chance At Prime Resurgence

Digital Extremes have decided to give their fans one more shot as some of the most powerful gear in Warframe, but only for a limited time. The team is giving you one last chance to assemble the Prime Vanguard, which will help you gain access to its vast selection of powerful arsenal including Prime Warframes, Weapons, and Accessories. But you'll only have two weeks to make it happen as they have opened up the option to make it happen starting today, with the entire event ending on January 25th. We have more info about it below, but once this is over, it's probably not coming back for a long time to come.

For a limited-time only, the best of Prime Resurgence is back. Wreak havoc against the Sentients in Warframe's newly released cinematic expansion The New War with some of the most elusive gear in the Origin System. Implode enemies by magnetizing their bones with the likes of fan-favorite Mag Prime and her signature Weapons and Customizations in Last Chance Part 1, or engulf them in a searing conflagration as Ember Prime in Last Chance Part II. Initially unveiled in November 2021, Prime Resurgence is a first-of-its-kind unvaulting program for Warframe offering unprecedented access to 18 Prime Warframes and gear previously retired from Warframe's reward tables and is an extension of Warframe's Prime Vault program. The program was introduced to prepare players for the action and threats ahead of them in The New War, Warframe's latest cinematic story-driven expansion added to the game on December 15. Visit Varzia Dax in Maroo's Bazaar and awaken the ancient Orokin Prime Vanguard by exchanging Aya and Regal Aya for Void Relics or prebuilt Prime Warframes, Weapons, and Accessories: Gather Aya from Select Missions and Bounties or Purchase Regal Aya

Exchange Aya for Void Relics | Open Void Relics for Prime Parts

Exchange Regal Aya for Fully Built Prime Gear