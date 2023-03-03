Warframe Will Release The Duviri Paradox This April The Duviri Paradox will be released for Warframe this April, while TennoCon makes its return as an in-person event in late August.

Digital Extremes revealed that the long-awaited expansion for Warframe, The Duviri Paradox, will finally be coming out this April. During the latest devstream on twitch, the team dropped a new trailer for the content, letting people know that it would be out next month, but did not set a final date on it. The team also revealed the Hildryn Prime will be making its debut in the game on March 16th. We also got word that TennoCon, the annual convention for Warframe, will be back in August as an in-person event at the RBC Place London in London, Ontario, Canada on August 26th. More info about the event will be released on March 22nd during the next livestream. For now, enjoy the latest trailer below and notes from the developers on the expansion.

"Launching worldwide for all platforms in April, The Duviri Paradox is a roguelike-inspired and emotionally driven Open World experience accessible to all players new and old. Telling a gritty, sci-fi story that follows the Drifter stuck in a massive color-changing and reality-fractured world, The Duviri Paradox is unlike any Warframe expansion ever released. With The Duviri Paradox, Digital Extremes has evolved the game's action combat experience to invite all players into the Void-wrecked unknown where the Drifter, along with their Kaithe, and Warframes adventure and fly across this vast color-shifting reality to face off against a powerful new Child King ruler – Dominus Thrax."

"All players new and old will start their Duviri journey by selecting one of three game modes: 'The Circuit' which provides a new Warframe Only endless game mode, 'The Duviri Experience' which is a full open world adventure, and 'The Lone Story' for a solo narrative experience. Prepare to experience an emotionally-charged and wondrous world where visual and gameplay experiences shift and transpose as the mood of the Child King ruler Dominus Thrax changes day-to-day, weaving through elements of Fear, Anger, Happiness, Envy, and Sadness. Each mood in The Duviri Paradox is visually represented in environments and combat, where enemies and the citizens of Duviri behave differently and colors shift to create a new experience with each step into this world touched by the Void."

"In addition to Quests and Activities, The Duviri Paradox will unite core Warframe with all things related to the Drifter. Below the floating islands of Duviri lurks an area, The Undercroft, a broken Void space where Dominus Thrax could not completely control the Void. The Undercroft contains a full Warframe experience free from the eyes of Dominus Thrax, featuring custom Warframe arenas where Decrees also matter and a mix of known enemies and different threats of Warframe exist. Completing this Warframe segment of The Durivi Paradox rewards players and sends them back to Duviri while restoring color to the shifting world."