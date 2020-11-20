Warframe's Deimos: Arcana Has Been Released On PC

Digital Extremes has officially released Warframe's Deimos: Arcana onto PC with a ton of content to go with it. This extends the Heart of Deimos experience with a ton of offensive firepower, which can be found in the powerful second mech called the Bonewidow. This allows you to strike back at the Infested with a ton of weapons that they only wish they had their hands on. Along with a balanced set of additions to the game and several other improvements that build upon what is essentially a super gruesome experience. We got some screenshots and a trailer for you here to check out before you dive into the expansion.

Tenno (players' in-game name) can counter attack the Infested's seemingly infinite infantry with unmatched ferocity by suiting up in the Necramech, a shield-wielding Thano-Tech mech equipped with a sword. Players can impale and then throw enemies into the air with Bonewidow, who also carries a deadly Infested rocket launcher, bringing immensely powerful fun and grisly experimentation to the Cambian Drift! To confront new enemies like the Splitter (that, when shot, duplicates!), a new assortment of weapons, items, and specialty Warframes will be available. By completing missions and earning standing, Tenno can arm themselves with Infested Beam Pistols, Cernos, Nunchaku, Arm Cannons, Kit Guns, Arcanes, and Augments. They can collect the beautifully glassy Gara Deluxe Collection, earn standing at Grandma's Remedy Workshop, pick up new Infested K-Drive Skins and much more. Strengthening player desire to explore the pustulating landscape of the Cambian Drift, we've built four deep new underground levels. Combined with Vault Bounties and Hunting and Conservation offerings — including the slithery-yet-cute Infested Zongro and Infested Thwomp — players will have more depth and variety than ever before in their open world journeys.