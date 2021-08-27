Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunter Gets A New Trailer

Frontier Foundry and Complex Games released a new trailer at Gamescom 2021 for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunter. This latest trailer gives a much more cinematic view of the game as you're given a better look at the Grey Knights and their quest to stop a daemonic plague from taking over. The tactical RPG is aiming to bring a much darker tone to the Warhammer universe and it looks like they're succeeding as the knights are going on an all-out assault in the deepest dungeons and forbidden areas in this world. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to get a date beyond just a 2022 window.

Lead the legendary Grey Knights against a plot to infect worlds with a daemonic plague in a turn-based tactical RPG set in the grim darkness of the Warhammer 40,000 galaxy. Developed by Complex Games, in partnership with Frontier Foundry, and featuring a story penned by acclaimed Black Library author Aaron Dembski-Bowden, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters offers satisfyingly strategic action in the 41st millennium.

Grey Knights are humanity's greatest weapon. A secretive yet supremely powerful chapter of Space Marines sworn to eradicate corruption, these legendary Daemonhunters are dedicated to combating the minions of Chaos. Lead your own personalised squad against a galaxy-wide plot to infect worlds with a cosmic plague, The Bloom. Master a turn-based tactical game full of satisfyingly strategic action. Choose powerful classes, wield incredible weapons, use environments to your advantage, and target specific enemy weak points to hinder the advance of an ever-evolving and mutating threat. Penned by acclaimed Black Library author Aaron Dembski-Bowden, immerse yourself in a compelling story set in the grimdark universe of Warhammer 40,000. Meet famous faces, engage iconic foes, and discover what it takes to lead a squad of elite warriors battling to prevent galaxy-wide destruction in the 41st millennium.