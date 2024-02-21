Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Games Workshop, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Gets Console Trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters released a special launch trailer for the game's official release on consoles.

Article Summary Launch trailer for Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters hits consoles.

New York Times author A. Dembski-Bowden drives an epic narrative.

Grey Knights face Chaos in turn-based tactical battles with cinematic kills.

Enhance tactics with psychic abilities and risk Warp Surge events in-game.

Frontier Developments and Complex Games dropped one last trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters to mark the game's console release. This is basically a final look at the title before you head over to play it for either PlayStation or Xbox, as it shows off the game in stunning fashion. In case you weren't aware, this is everything from the PC version of the game, along with all of the bonus content and updates, all rolled into one title. Enjoy the trailer here!

In Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, players will take command of humanity's greatest weapon, the Grey Knights, as they clash with the corrupting forces of Chaos in a brutal and fast-paced turn-based tactical crusade. Experience an epic narrative penned by New York Times bestselling author Aaron Dembski-Bowden, filled with valor, glory, and sacrifice, and brought to life by an outstanding cast including the vocal talents of Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings, The Batman) and Robyn Addison (Final Fantasy XIV, Dragon Age: Inquisition). From their mobile base of operations, the Baleful Edict, Force Commanders will be required to make difficult choices on the survival of individual worlds in their efforts to contain The Bloom, Nurgle's plague, which is spreading across the Tyrtaeus system. Making vital repairs and upgrading their cruiser will prove crucial in responding to the growing threat. Meanwhile, the unexpected arrival of an Inquisitor brings her own agenda and research, yielding new options to understand and counter the Bloom's spread.

On the battlefield, players will customize and command their unique squad of Grey Knights in brutal turn-based combat, executing orders with absolute certainty of the outcome. With an array of specialist and advanced classes, commanders can overwhelm their foes by using the environment to collapse cathedral pillars and detonate plasma batteries, or cleave the enemy's limbs from their bodies to remove their abilities before opening up stunning cinematic executions. As the Grey Knights clash with Nurgle's foul pox walkers and legions of Death Guard, the Bloom amplifies each foe's abilities based on the strain of Bloom present on the planet. As powerful psykers, the Grey Knights can utilize psychic abilities to change the course of battle, however each use increases the chance of a Warp Surge event, bringing unexpected consequences and greater challenge to each encounter. Force Commanders can bolster their armory with the Purifier Edition, which grants players the opportunity to recruit the legendary Castellan Garran Crowe to their ranks partway through the campaign. This powerful Grey Knights champion is entrusted with the Black Blade of Antwyr, a weapon of untold power, and can be used in place of a squad member to lead their forces into battle.

