Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Announces New Two-Part Update

Fatshark has not one but two updates coming to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide as thery plan to celebrate the game's anniversary.

Indie game developer and publisher Fatshark revealed this week that they have a two-part update coming to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. The team revealed that Part 1 will be called The Traitor Curse, bringing with it an all-new storyline for you to explore, as well as a number of updates and additions to the game. Meanwhile, Part 2 has yet to be announced, but it will be released before year's end. We have more info, and a couple of trailers below as the content for Part 1 arrives later this month.

"To celebrate the first anniversary of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, we have prepared a two-part update called The Traitor Curse, bringing more content to the game. Part 1 will release during November, Part 2 will follow before the winter holidays. The Traitor Curse Part 1 features the following content."

New Cinematic: Learn about the motivations of the Moebian 6th and discover The Carnival, a new disreputable zone promising transgressive distractions and entertainment.

New Zone & Mission: Strike at the heart of the Moebian 6th operations and fend off hordes of enemies in Mercantile located in The Carnival.

Inspect Feature: Inspect player loadouts in The Mourningstar.

Update to Veteran Talent Tree: enjoy many changes and tweaks made to the Veteran tree, including the addition of Keystones (due to these changes, Veterans will see their talent tree reset and players will have to re-assign talent points).

"Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness. A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise."

