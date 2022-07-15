Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Receives First Dev Diary

Owlcat Games have released a new video today for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, showing off more of the game in a new dev diary. This particular diary features the game's Lead Narrative Designer, Olga Kellner, as she takes viewers on a tour through the fringes of Imperial space. This is one of the best viewings of both the main gameplay as well as concept art, as the game is still heavily in development working with the team at Games Workshop. The game still doesn't have a release date yet, but enjoy the video down below as it will eventually be released for both PC and consoles.

In Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, you will take on the role of a Rogue Trader, a scion of an ancient dynasty of daring privateers, that reign over their own merchant empire and explore the fringes of Imperial space with the blessing of the Emperor Himself. Thanks to their Warrant of Trade – the Rogue Trader is endowed with privileges and power beyond imagination as well as the task of expanding the borders of the Imperium. At their disposal is a gargantuan voidship of immense power and innumerable servants and personnel ready to do the bidding of their lord. Their adventures begin in the vast Koronus Expanse – a treacherous region of unexplored space at the edge of Humanity's domain.

Exploration will bring the protagonist to mysterious lost and forgotten worlds as well as numerous planets claimed by humanity – from lush Agri-Worlds to steel-clad Forge Worlds, all of them ready to be claimed for your burgeoning merchant empire or plundered for their riches. While travelling between the stars, get ready to come across potential allies and dangerous enemies of the Imperium, Chaos cults and alien Xenos counting among the most treacherous and deadly.

You will make fateful decisions that affect the lives of entire worlds. You will prove your strategic and tactical skills in high-impact turn-based battles against powerful opponents. No Rogue Trader travels alone: on this dangerous journey into the unknown, you will meet faithful and sophisticated companions. Imagine fighting alongside a mighty power armoured Space Marine, a lethal Aeldari Ranger, or even a courageous Sister of Battle armed with bolter and ardent prayer – these characters and many others will join you. Become a Rogue Trader endowed with great authority, discover new worlds and shape the future of the Imperium! Join this fantastic story!