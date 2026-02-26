Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Space Marine 2, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Releases Techmarine Update

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has a new update available as the Techmarine update brings a new loadout among other content

Article Summary Space Marine 2 unveils the new Techmarine class for both PvE and PvP combat modes in this major update.

Techmarines wield the exclusive Omnissian Axe, specializing in crowd control and area defense strategies.

Season Pass 2 brings Raven Guard Champion and Carcharodons cosmetic packs with unique armor options.

Patch 12 launches Chapter Voice Pack 1 with 1,300+ new voicelines and face customization for all classes.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have released a new update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, as the Techmarine update is now live. The update adds the Techmarine as part of the ranks, which you can access in all PvE and PvP Modes (Operations, Stratagems, Siege, and Eternal War), along with a new PvE mission, a new weapon, the Raven Guard Champion Pack, and Carcharodons Cosmetic Pack for Season Pass 2 owners, plus a voice pack. We have the rundown and trailer here, and you can download the content today.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Techmarine

The Techmarine is an expert in crowd control and area defense thanks to its unique loadout and powerful automated weapons bolted directly to its armor. In PvP modes, this new class will take on the colors of the Red Corsair Warpsmith. Techmarines come equipped with a brand-new, exclusive weapon, the Omnissian Axe, letting them make good use of their sweeping melee attacks to cut down Tyranids and Thousand Sons alike. As for all available classes, new Techmarine players will be able to choose from 25 available perks to customize their playstyles and maximize damage in the name of the Emperor.

The Raven Guard

Today's update is accompanied by the usual set of Season Pass 2 cosmetics! The Raven Guard returns with a Champion Pack adding a new full-body armor skin for the Assault class and a unique Bolt Pistol skin inspired by their iconography. The Carcharodons receive their very first armor pieces with two pauldrons, two helmets and an exclusive chestplate celebrating the mysterious yet beloved prowlers of the outer dark.

Voice Pack 1

Patch 12 also marks the release of Space Marine 2's Chapter Voice Pack 1, adding over 1,300 voicelines re-recorded in the unique styles of the Blood Angels, Space Wolves and Black Templars chapters. It comes with three unique Space Marine faces to be equipped and swapped onto any of the game's classes, as faces are no longer class-locked and can now be applied to all available characters!

