Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Reveals Mortarion

Frontier Foundry and Complex Games had a new reveal for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters as we get a new look at Mortarion. The team decided to show off the game's antagonist, Daemon Primarch of the Death Guard, Mortarion in their latest developer diary last week, as we got a better look at The Pale King's involvement in this story between him and the Grey Knights. This time around we got more info on the favored imposing champion of Nurgle, along with some screenshots of how he'll look in the 2022 title.

Raised on the toxic world of Barbarus after the twenty Primarchs were scattered across the galaxy, Mortarion and his Legion, the Death Guard, supported the Warmaster Horus in betrayal of the Emperor of Mankind, a path which led to him pledging his servitude to the Chaos God Nurgle in order to deliver himself and his sons from the Plague God's Destroyer Plague. Nurgle's new Champion was gifted newfound power, becoming fear, death and plague made manifest. Emerging from the warp, the Death Guard's once gleaming grey armour became rust-ridden and cracked, their bloated plague-ridden bodies spilling out from the joints of their corroded power armour. Within the Eye of Terror, Mortarion casts his gaze into the physical universe from the warp. Preparing for his next move against the Imperium and preparing Nurgle's latest and most dangerous gift, The Bloom.

The most memorable of clashes between the Grey Knights and the Death Guard came during the Battle of Kornovin, when the Sons of Titan mobilised on a scale few have ever seen in order to repel Mortarion's incursion into the Imperium. As the battle raged, Supreme Grand Master Geronitan fell to the Death Lord, resulting in the elevation of Kaldor Draigo to lead the Chapter as Supreme Grand Master. Draigo fought his way to face Mortarion, and was able to banish the Daemon Primarch by speaking his True Name, carving Geronitan's name onto his heart as he did so, earning Mortarion's eternal hatred.