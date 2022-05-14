Warhammer 40K: Shootas, Blood & Teef Opens Up Pre-Orders

ININ Games and Rogueside have opened up pre-orders for their upcoming game Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef. The company will be releasing the game normally through digital means on Nintendo Switch as well as both PlayStation consoles, but they will also be doing physical editions through Strictly Limited Games. You can pre-order either their exclusive Limited Edition or Collector's Edition through their website right now, each one coming with its own bonuses on top of the regular game. You can check out more info on both below along with the latest trailer as these will ship sometime in the Fall.

For many centuries, the planet of Luteus Alpha has been producing much-needed material for the wars raging on in the Armageddon sector. Many are drawn to the planet, and so is the great Warboss Ogruk Gutrekka. Upon arriving on the planet, Gutrekka stole your most precious hair squig. Filled with vengeance, you've sworn to do whatever it takes to return your hair squig, and prove who's the strongest! Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef is a hand-drawn 2D action-adventure taking you on a wild ride full of intense action, funny one-liners and tons of explosions! Fight your way through the hive city of Luteus Prime in single-player mode or as a party of up to 4 battle-hardened Orks in online or local co-op. Pick your class, grab your weapons and get ready to battle Humans, Orks and Genestealer cultists, and ultimately put an end to Warboss Gutrekka! Classic 2D side-scrolling run & gun goodness, filled with intense action, funny one-liners, screaming deaths and comical dialogues!

Choose your class, picking between four distinct characters, each with their own unique toolkit true to the Warhammer 40,000 lore.

Inflict chaos with an arsenal of up to 20 different weapons at your fingertips. There's no such thing as having too much dakka!

Set foot on Luteus Prime in single-player mode, or form a warband of up to four Orks for some co-op fun! Multiplayer is available both online and in local co-op and the arena even allows for epic PvP battles.

Challenge the mightiest empire in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Become victorious, bring the planet to its knees and lead your very own Waaagh!

The beautiful hand-drawn scenery gives an incredible sense of depth and engaging story cinematics break up the action

Get your socks rocked off with an amazing heavy metal soundtrack, composed by Deon van Heerden.

Yes, there will be explosions. Like, tons of them!

The Limited Edition is limited to 3,500 individually numbered copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,500 for PS4 and PS5 each, at a price of 29.99€ / $34.99. This edition includes a unique cover artwork and a colourful game manual. The Collector's Edition is limited to 2,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,000 for PS4 and PS5 each. This orktastic edition for real collectors is priced at 59.99€ / $65.99 and includes the following exclusive collectibles: Collector's Edition Box

Colorful Game Manual

Acrylic Diorama with 4 Ork Boyz

Original Soundtrack on CD

Shoota Metal Keychain

4 Ork Boyz cardboard standees

Character Sticker Set

Double-sided Poster, A2

Skull Fabric Patch