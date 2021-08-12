Warhammer 40k's Thousand Sons & Grey Knights Codexes: A Review

Games Workshop has typically been very diligent in getting certain resources to their players. From miniatures to dice, all the way to decals for the armored plating of specific factions, Games Workshop has been on their kinesthetics when it comes to their games. This is especially true for Warhammer 40,000, their main wargame. But something that is major for their players to have is an abundance of different codex books to supplement the core rules of their game. We recently got ahold of two free advance copies of codexes for two factions in the grimdark game of Warhammer 40k – one for Thousand Sons, a faction of Chaos Space Marines, and one for Grey Knights, a faction of the Space Marines proper. Here's what we think of them!

The Thousand Sons codex features a multitude of different bits of information about these Chaos Space Marines headed by the Daemon Primarch known as Magnus the Red. Within, you'll find lore and history surrounding the faction, a showcase gallery of well-painted Thousand Sons miniatures, the rules for fielding an army of Thousand Sons models including stats, and additional rules content that is necessary to optimize your army to your ends.

The Grey Knights codex is very much the same deal, but for the Space Marines subfaction. Ultimately, the Grey Knights codex features rules, lore, and a gallery of miniatures as well, and such is the nature of codex books. Both of these ones are worth your time to consider if you are looking to delve into either faction.

In the end, the codexes are a necessity for the discerning Warhammer 40k player. Games Workshop continues to put out great work with these books, and we encourage you to check them out at your local game store. But what do you think about these codexes? Are these factions appealing to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!