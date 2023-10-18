Posted in: Games, Games Workshop, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Warhammer Age of Sigmar, Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin Unveils Disciples of Tzeentch

Frontier Developments have revealed the latest faction for Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin with at look at the Disciples of Tzeentch.

Developer and publisher Frontier Developments dropped new info and a trailer for Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin to reveal the latest faction. This time around, we're getting a better look at the Disciples of Tzeentch, filled with mischievous, malevolent, and manipulative characters, all of whom use the darker side of the mystic arts to get what they want. We have a rundown about the faction here, along with a new trailer showing them off, as the game will be released on November 17.

"The Disciples of Tzeentch are eldritch warriors and masters of the mystical arts, using magic and cunning to bend the Mortal Realms to their own ends. In Realms of Ruin, this faction is fully playable in Conquest Mode and multiplayer while playing a small but vital role in the single-player campaign. Their distinctive strengths lie in powerful ranged units and the ability to induce status effects in their enemies. While unlocking the full power of the Disciples of Tzeentch on the battlefield isn't cheap, it's worth it for their late-game prowess and deadly magic attacks – not to mention the extraordinary spectacle they bring to each skirmish in Realms of Ruin."

"Units spotlighted in the trailer include luminescent Pink Horrors, who hurl blasts of unnatural fire across the battlefield. They split into new forms as they are defeated by the enemy, turning into Blue Horrors, smaller ranged units, and finally, Brimstone Horrors, who explode into nearby enemies. Tzaangor Skyfires soar over the battlefield, gifted with the ability to see into the future, allowing them to expose hidden and oncoming enemy threats. The greatest of Tzeentch's daemons, meanwhile, the Lord of Change, shimmers with raw magic, capable of opening a gateway to Chaos and able to turn the tide of battle single-handedly."

"The Disciples of Tzeentch complete the full roster of factions coming to Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin at launch, alongside the previously announced Stormcast Eternals, Orruk Kruleboyz and Nighthaunt, each inspired by their tabletop counterparts from Games Workshop's miniatures game. The game features a cinematic single-player campaign, 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer with 1v1 ranked, and the repeatable single-player offering Conquest Mode. Players will also be able to create their own maps using the Map Editor, customize their factions in Army Livery, and craft their perfect static battlescapes with Scene Editor."

