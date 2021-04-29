Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground Gets An Overview Trailer

Focus Home Entertainment has dropped a new trailer this morning for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground as we get an overview of it all. This is basically a rundown of the combat as you're getting a first-hand look as to how things will play out in the game and how you'll be able to take advantage of certain aspects to bring about victory. You can enjoy the trailer down below as you're given about four minutes of info that you can hopefully put to good use when the game comes out in late May. We also have some info from the devs here giving you an idea of what you're watching.

Pick one of Storm Ground's three factions – the stalwart Stormcast Eternals, ghoulish Nighthaunt, and putrescent Maggotkin – and lead your highly customizable forces in fast-paced, dynamic, turn-based strategic action. Fight your way across a wide variety of battlefields in the realms of Life, Death, and Metal. Every tile has tactical relevance, from valuable high ground to aethyr pools brimming with energy and ancient chests filled with secrets and rewards. Use the strengths of your army to gain the upper hand, fighting on advantageous terrain to grasp victory. Each non-linear, procedurally generated, single-player campaign offers a new experience whenever you begin for endlessly replayable gameplay. Upgrade your army in campaign mode by collecting new heroes, units, wargear, skills, weapons and more. New units will allow you to build your army your way, choosing who to field with each new battle and customizing every facet of their equipment to match your playstyle. Meanwhile, multiplayer will have you gaining a collection and evolving your army steadily over time as you win battles against real players online.