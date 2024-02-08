Posted in: Fatshark, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Versus

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Versus Launches Closed Alpha Test

Fatshark are reasy to test out Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Versus, as they have officially started the Closed Alpha this week for you to join.

Indie game developer and publisher Fatshark has officially launched their Closed Alpha for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Versus for both PC and consoles. This is your chance to experience the all-new 4-v-4 version of the game as the developers test it out and see how it will run. The game will provide a chance for you and your friends to play in teams featuring the heroes from the Ubersreik Five and Skaven specials. Obviously, being an Alpha, there's still a series of tests they need to go through, so we're assuming this won't be the only one. You can read more about it below as the test will be running for the next couple of weeks, as they're still taking signups on their website.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Versus

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Versus is an asymmetric 4v4 PvP+E game mode that pits the Ubersreik Five against AI enemies and up to 4 player-controlled Skaven specials. Teams switch sides, competing for points over multiple sections and rounds. Sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide, Vermintide 2 is the latest installment in a franchise best known for its intense and bloody first-person melee combat. Our five heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat than before – the combined forces of a ruinous Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies. If you fall – so too will the Empire.

