Warner Bros. Will Launch A Batmobile STEM Kit With Circuitmess

Warner Bros. announced this week they're making an educational gaming item as they're raising funds for a Batmobile STEM Kit. As you might suspect from that brief intro, they have put together a STEM kit that will give you the power of Batman's ultimate ride as you'll learn how to put together the car itself as well as the remote control that guides it. The design for this was done through Croatian startup company Circuitmess, who designed it to look like the classic design out of Batman: The Animated Series.

So you might be asking yourself how to get ahold of one of these… turns out it's a little exclusive, but to a purpose. The company is currently running a Kickstarter to have them made, and only those who contribute toward it will be getting a Batmobile as they're only making as many as people put in for them. Best of luck getting one, which you shouldn't have any issues with since as of the time we're writing this, you have over a month to donate.

"CircuitMess is truly inspiring," says Francois Simonetta, Vice President at Warner Bros. Consumer Products EMEA Agents. "Turning toys into elaborate STEM kits that teach both electronics and coding is a great way to encourage kids to learn STEM by doing what is most natural to them: playing. We are excited that the CircuitMess Batmobile™ is their next and greatest STEM kit so far." "We love the kits that we've been able to create for the crowdfunding community and want to continue to offer it to them first," says Alber Gajšak, CEO of CircuitMess. "With three successful Kickstarters that have raised more than $850k in total, we have been able to get proven interest and traction for our special kits and deliver exciting projects to people all over the world."