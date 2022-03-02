Warren Spector Working On New Gaming With OtherSide Entertainment

OtherSide Entertainment has announced this week that Warren Spector is officially working on a new game through the company. The news, while cool, is kinda weird overall. First off, Spector founded OtherSide with Paul Neurath, so it's really weird that they needed to announce he was making a game through the very company he created when it seems pretty obvious he would do that. Second, the game didn't get a title or much of description, only that it would be an "immersive simulation based on a completely new intellectual property". Third, even though the game has no name, they gave it some artwork, which you can see down at the bottom with what appears to be a while covered in seafloor greenery. Here's a quote from Spector on the announcement.

"It feels great to be working with a talented team on a new title and new IP," said Spector, the Chief Creative Officer of OtherSide Entertainment. "Fans of my work already know what to expect: an immersive world and engaging narrative that players will directly impact through their choices and playstyles. We are still in early development and are looking forward to sharing more information soon!"

It appears the majority of the work on this won will be done through the Concord, Massachusetts offices, as they are hitting for several new positions within the company for a new project. It's anyone's guess what genre they're aiming for, but whatever it is, it'll probably be super creative and have a bit of a twist on whatever the norm is. Considering Spector is the mind behind games like System Shock and Deus Ex, its safe to say we're going to get something super fun as well. We'll keep an ear to the ground to see what comes up.