Warstride Challenges Will Drop Into Early Access Next Week

Focus Entertainment revealed that they have set an Early Access date for Warstride Challenges on Steam as it will drop next week. Developed by Dream Powered Games, this game will have you blasting demons at neck-break speeds as you take on this lightning-fast FPS featuring some amazing and bloody gunfights. You'll need to race against the clock as you will have everything thrown at you at an incredible pace, as you will need to overcome every challenger and obstacle to do it. if you die, you get to retry as you keep attempting to execute the perfect run and get the highest score. The game will drop on April 19th, 2022, but in the meantime, you can watch the latest trailer and read a couple quotes from today's announcement.

"We are really happy with this partnership with Focus for the development of Warstride Challenges," said the three developers of Dream Powered Games, Vincent Cabanas, Ludwig Dresch, and Sidney Guiot. "Their expertise will help the project reach players from all over the world, and it is with great pleasure that we are working together, hand in hand, to create an unforgettable experience for all fast-paced FPS fans. Focus is a partner who is not scared of putting gameplay in the center of their games, and this is exactly what we are looking for!"

"Focus continues to support French studios with this really encouraging project: hardcore gameplay with fun and accessible features made by a really mature and creative team," said Yves Le Yaouanq, Chief Content Officer at Focus Entertainment. "Warstride Challenges offers real challenges with high replayability potential — hard but always motivating, pushing players to progress, compare and compete with each other while being 'easy to learn but hard to master.' It renews the fast-paced FPS genre. The game offers dynamic and high-intensity gameplay with an uncompromising level design, allowing an original mix of different types of gameplay, with live and modding options. Working with a team and growing together through a unique and innovative project: this is the heart of the editorial vision we are dedicated to at Focus."