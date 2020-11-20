Wata 9.8 A+ Pokémon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition On Auction

Do you remember 1998? Perhaps you were a kid sitting down to your birthday or holiday presents, all nicely wrapped up and ready to be torn apart to reveal the gifts inside. When you opened your gift, perhaps this was what was concealed: A copy of Pokémon Red, Pokémon Blue, or even Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition. Do you remember that time? Do you wish you could relive those olden days?

Well, if you do, then we have some good news for you: A Wata-graded 9.8+ copy of Pokémon Yellow is currently being auctioned online via Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, TX, that mostly focuses on collectibles such as comics, video games, and similar items. This auction is set to end on Friday, November 20th, at 10:50 Central time, and is going for a current auction price of $14,500.

Auctioned alongside copies of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue, this magnificent copy of Pokémon Yellow is described as such on Heritage Auctions' page:

Last in our lineup (only due to the alphabetical order and release date, of course) is this utterly breathtaking copy of Pokémon Yellow. We haven't offered too many copies of this game that hold near mint status, and this copy really takes the cake. Not only is it the highest grade that one could hope to achieve from Wata, it's also from an early production run — pixels never looked quite so good! Aside from featuring the franchise's mascot front-and-center, this game also was the first to allow a Pokémon to follow and interact with the player whilst on their journey to the Elite Four. Of course, in this game, one had no other option than Pikachu, but why would one choose any other?

If you want your hands on this beautifully-preserved copy of Pokémon Yellow, you have until November 20th at 10:50 Central time to bid. You can do so here. Good luck!