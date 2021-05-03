Watch Dogs: Legion Update One Will Release On Tuesday

Ubisoft is set to release what they're calling "Update One" for Watch Dogs: Legion, set to be added to the game on May 4th. Technically called "Title Update 4.0", this will go love across every platform the game is on tomorrow morning, and will include a number of additions like a new hero character to play, additions to the campaign, and more updates for Online mode. You can read all about it below and check out a video showing off the latest character, Mina Sidhu.

Title Update 4.0 introduces exclusive content for Season Pass holders in single-player and in the online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion, including: A new playable hero character, Mina Sidhu: Once a test subject, Mina Sidhu now wields the power of mind control and can take full control of an enemy with her Mind Control Device, the OMNI Optik. She is also equipped with a Mental Blast that can disrupt nearby enemies.

A new DedSec Stories mission, Swipe Right: In this new single-player mission, DedSec discovers that someone in London is conspiring with an Egyptian minister to sell off the country's antiquities, with the money going to fund violent insurgents. The update also adds a variety of free content to both single-player and the online mode, including: Single-player Campaign & Online Mode 2 new Operatives: the DJ & the First Responder

Operative Customization: players can customize their Operatives' hair and body art

5 new Operative abilities Pickpocket: Operatives can earn currency on each takedown Second Wind: Operatives quickly regain health when defeating enemies Wanted: Albion or Clan Kelley enemies will attack upon detection anywhere in London Hoarder: Operatives can loot and carry more ammo Stuntman: Operatives take less damage from falls, explosions and collisions with vehicles.



Watch Dogs: Legion – Online Mode 3 Co-op Missions: In "Dysfunction," a pair of mysterious Clan Kelley hackers, known only as the Cousins, have laid London's court systems low in a DDoS attack, demanding as ransom the dismissal of all cases against Kelley family members. In "Meltdown," Clan Kelley has killed four Tidis employees at Southwark Incinerator. Bagley believes Clan Kelley has bought an experimental plasma weapon, which has a half-life so short it's only detectable in a body for a short time after death. In "Repossession," Albion has a cache of data drives belonging to the original DedSec, and they plan to use the drives to pinpoint the location of active DedSec Operatives.

5 new solo Assignments

2 Co-op Gadgets: Guardian Drone: A Tidis Guardian Drone that escorts and supports nearby Operatives Point Defense Drones: A throwable device that deploys a cloud of drones to block incoming fire

Furthermore, as part of Watch Dogs: Legion's post-launch plans in 2021, Ubisoft has detailed the availability of the free content for all Watch Dogs: Legion players as well as the new, exclusive content for season pass owners across single-player and online modes. The free post-launch content for all Watch Dogs: Legion players include: At the end of May, players will have access to two new PvP modes: Extraction and fan favorite, Invasion, and a new Tactical Op, Project Omni, in the online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion. Project Omni is an intense and challenging mission which will require players to strategize with their team of four to infiltrate a secret project to find out why Londoners' Optik devices are negatively affecting their brains. For Season Pass owners: Late-June will see the release Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline, a new storyline which includes Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs game and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2 fully playable in the single player campaign and online.

In August, Darcy, a member of the Assassin Brotherhood from Assassin's Creed®, will be available as a new playable character alongside new missions.