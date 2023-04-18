Watcher Of Realms Opens Up Pre-Registration Today
Mobile developer Moonton has officially launched pre-registrations for their upcoming fantasy game Watcher Of Realms.
Mobile developer Moonton revealed that they have officially launched pre-registrations for Watcher Of Realms, as you can apply today. This is a brand-new RPG title that combines a few different mechanics as you take parties into boss battles to test their might, as well as epic PvP fights to see who has the better party. Those of you looking to register can do so on Google Play, as we have more info on the game below.
"The world of Tya comes to life with immersive, high-quality graphics in this thrilling RPG adventure. As Commander Aurion, players must gather a party of heroes to push back against the Tides of Darkness and defeat the Ancient God set on corrupting the world of Tya. With fully voiced characters, players will experience the unique backstories of their heroes as they face difficult and exciting boss battles. For those who crave a higher degree of skill, the PvP Arena allows players to fight fellow heroes and rise through the ranks to claim the title of Arena Overlord."
- Experience Immersive High-Quality Graphics – Immerse yourself into the land of Tya with realistic 3D models and environments that allow captivating stories with vividly detailed heroes. With a fully voiced adventure, players will fall in love with the unique personalities of each hero.
- Explore the Diverse Continent of Tya – Trek across vast deserts, icy dungeons, molten volcanic caves, and colossal mountains. Each stage poses a new and unique challenge for the heroes. Forge special teams that are best suited to tackle challenges across any environment.
- Defend Tya in Tower Defense Gameplay – Plan your moves and strategically position your heroes throughout each stage to halt the relentless advance of monsters and demons across Tya. Take advantage of the unique abilities of heroes from the same faction to gain the upper hand in combat and turn the tide in your favor.
- Live Rich Storylines – Players will experience intriguing lore and tales about each faction during the journey. Every hero has a unique storyline waiting to be discovered to provide an immersive experience.
- Show Your Skills in PvP Battles – Ready to test your skills? Challenge other players in innovative PvP combat battles in the Arena. Climb the leaderboards to see who will become the next Arena Overlord.