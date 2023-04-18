Watcher Of Realms Opens Up Pre-Registration Today Mobile developer Moonton has officially launched pre-registrations for their upcoming fantasy game Watcher Of Realms.

Mobile developer Moonton revealed that they have officially launched pre-registrations for Watcher Of Realms, as you can apply today. This is a brand-new RPG title that combines a few different mechanics as you take parties into boss battles to test their might, as well as epic PvP fights to see who has the better party. Those of you looking to register can do so on Google Play, as we have more info on the game below.

"The world of Tya comes to life with immersive, high-quality graphics in this thrilling RPG adventure. As Commander Aurion, players must gather a party of heroes to push back against the Tides of Darkness and defeat the Ancient God set on corrupting the world of Tya. With fully voiced characters, players will experience the unique backstories of their heroes as they face difficult and exciting boss battles. For those who crave a higher degree of skill, the PvP Arena allows players to fight fellow heroes and rise through the ranks to claim the title of Arena Overlord."