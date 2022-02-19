WaterField Shows Off New CitySlicker Case For Steam Deck

WaterField has revealed a brand new gaming carrying case, this time around for the brand new Steam Deck as they unveiled the CitySlicker. The design resembles previous ones made for the Nintendo Switch which is has a plush interior with a suede screen protector and padding for the joysticks. It also comes with a side pouch to store cords and other accessories, and built-in slots to store SD cards for the console. We have more info on it below, but you can snag one from their website in several different colors for $130.

Intentionally involving target users in the company's Community Design Projects, like this one for Steam Deck cases, allows the WaterField design team to turn users' input into insights that inform evolving design developments and shed light on details often missed by larger manufacturers. Handcrafted in the U.S. with premium materials, the WaterField CitySlicker not only protects and organizes the Steam Deck console but also its basic accessories, thus setting it apart from the manufacturer's case that simply stores the console.

Underneath a double-layer, full-grain leather flap, a padded main compartment with side and rear impact-resistant plastic inserts and a padded neoprene bottom, cradles the precious handheld. A slim padded Ultrasuede® cushion in front of the screen keeps the joysticks protected and in place and doubles as a built-in screen cleaner. This feature effortlessly cleans the screen each time the handheld is inserted or removed. Behind the console, a padded pocket stows items like a USB-C cable and a cleaning cloth. Five leather SD slots are ideal for those who wish to carry microSD adapters; clever open spaces at the bottom allow users to push the cards up to easily retrieve them. A mesh back pocket closes with a self-locking zipper; inside users can store the power source, a short HDMI cable (for those who wish to connect the console to a larger screen), and microSD cards in five integrated slots. The CitySlicker carries elegantly under an arm or inside a larger bag, and optional add-ons — a carabiner, a wrist strap, and/or a matching sling strap — provide additional carrying flexibility.