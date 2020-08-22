WB Games Montreal Finally Reveals Gotham Knights

During today's DC FanDome event, WB Games Montreal finally revealed and showed off more of Gotham Knights. The game picks up right where the last Batman: Arkham Knight left off with Batman gone and the family left behind having to pick up the pieces and defend Gotham in his absence. The four members being Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. The game features an open-world environment again as you explore a slightly rebuilt Gotham following the events of the last game, but now with the rogue's gallery back out in the world causing havoc. This will be an original story set within the Arkham universe and will feature many returning characters as well as introducing the Court Of Owls. All four characters will be customizable as the game progresses and you gain new gear, just like you did in the previous games. The best new feature, hands down, is the co-op mode, where two of you can take on a situation as a team and clear out heavy enemy rooms faster. The game is set to be released sometime in 2021 for PC, PS4, Ps5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. No word on exclusives to PC or if it will be coming out on Switch. You can read more about the game from WB Games Montreal below.

"With Gotham Knights, the team at Warner Bros. Games Montréal is bringing the Batman Family of characters to life in a unique way to delight both fans and new players," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. "As we embark on a new era of interactive storytelling, our development team has been diligently working to create a new, in-depth experience within DC's Batman Universe." "The team is thrilled to announce Gotham Knights and share our work in bringing a different story of the DC Super Heroes to the forefront," said Patrick Redding, Creative Director, Warner Bros. Games Montréal. "We're looking forward to fans playing and enjoying a lot of action as this new guard of strong DC Super Heroes in Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, while solving an original mystery set against a living, breathing Gotham City."

Batgirl , also known as Barbara Gordon, is a determined fighter and a skilled hacker. As the daughter of deceased Gotham commissioner, Jim Gordon, she had helped Batman as Oracle in the past. Now, after years of recovery and preparation, she is ready to step into her new role, wielding her melee tonfa, and harnessing her training in kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu.

Nightwing is Dick Grayson, the first Robin, who was Batman's protégé before becoming a hero in his own right. He's a natural leader and the eldest and wisest member of the Batman Family. Nightwing's mastery in acrobatics is complemented by his expertise use of his signature dual Escrima Sticks, making him proficient at taking out enemies.

Red Hood, formerly known as Jason Todd, is an intense and volatile anti-hero, which stems from his death and forced resurrection by one of Batman's most dangerous foes. Red Hood has trouble keeping his temper in check but will not hesitate to step into the line of fire when a friend is threatened. His training has given him peak human strength and proficiency in multiple combat techniques with all manner of weapons – both traditional and high-tech.

Robin is Tim Drake, the young prodigy and genius of the team, who is a master of deductive reasoning. As a true believer in Batman's mission, he is motivated by the conviction that Gotham City needs protecting and hopes to be the type of hero Batman personified. An expert fighter armed with his collapsible quarterstaff and skilled in a variety of stealth techniques, Robin also possesses a background in combined psychological warfare and behavioral sciences.