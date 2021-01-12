WB Montreal Talks About Gotham Knights Co-Op Plans

WB Montreal revealed new details this week about their co-op plans for Gotham Knights and how you'll become a team. GamesRadar sat down with a couple of the developers behind the game as the team winds their way toward completion. During the interview, they chat with Creative Director Patrick Redding and Executive Producer Fleur Marty about the gameplay and how things will roll when you're playing. We've learned that you'll be able to pick any of the four characters for any mission you desire and that everyone will level up together as you play. What's more, the plan is to make you a team with a friend as you will switch off on fighting different enemies but ultimately will become an amazing duo together. Here are a couple of snippets from the article, which you can read in full at the link above.

"The two-player dynamic fits the fantasy and the Gotham City setting. The 'duo' or team-up is such a central feature of the universe that there's a literal shorthand for it in the comics, animation, film, and TV versions," says Redding, who notes that this was also a way of ensuring that the city's narrow streets and ancient architecture doesn't feel claustrophobic as you're fighting alongside a friend. "Gotham is a city of alleyways and rooftops, so the footprint for gameplay needs to be compatible with that." "Since the story progression is shared between all the characters, it also makes sense that you don't have to level them up from scratch every time you want to switch. It also stays very coherent in terms of our narrative," Marty continues. "Since the other members of the Batman family are always present in some way in the background, while you're out in the world fighting crime or unravelling the mystery, they don't stay inactive. So it makes sense that they are also progressing and getting stronger."