We Rundown The Highlights From Ubisoft Forward 2021

Ubisoft ran their Ubisoft Forward livestream this afternoon, and with it came a slew of amazing announcements for the next calendar year. Along with the debut of Rainbow Six Extraction, we learned of new content for Just Dance 2022, more info on Rider's Republic, the second year of content for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and the major reveals of Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: and Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. We have the info on all of this below along with trailers for all of the major announcements made during the stream.

Rainbow Six Extraction: Three years ago, in the quaint town of Truth and Consequences, a meteor crashed down on a New Mexico community, releasing an unknown parasite. A handful of operators from Rainbow Six Siege seemingly contained the initial outbreak – until the Chimera parasite reappeared in multiple sites across the U.S., deadlier than ever. To take on this threat, the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis & Containment Team (REACT), a highly specialized and outfitted organization was formed by Eliza "Ash" Cohen, Dr. Elena "Mira" Álvarez, and Jordan "Thermite" Trace. In Extraction, players will join the REACT Team and assemble a one-to-three-player squad of well-known and beloved operators from Rainbow Six Siege to confront mysterious alien creatures known as the Archæans. After completing each objective, players must make a difficult choice: extract and collect their rewards or push deeper to face tougher enemies and earn greater rewards in a chaotic and intense experience. This gamble could mean temporarily losing one of their operators who are caught Missing in Action (MIA) within the containment zone. To recover an MIA operator, players must squad up and risk it all in a rescue mission.

Rocksmith+: Compatible with acoustic, electric, and bass guitars, Rocksmith+ will start with thousands of songs and grow to millions more in the future, within genres spanning from rock, classic, indie, alternative, hip-hop, pop, metal, country, Latin, R&B, and more. At launch, Rocksmith+ will have a variety of authentic arrangements that represent songs the way the artists originally played them, and all songs in the library will be playable with chord charts for players to hum and strum to. Users can take advantage of an entire suite of new and improved practice tools including Riff Repeater, wherein they can directly practice specific riffs in their favorite songs; and Adaptive Difficulty, wherein Rocksmith+ dynamically adjusts to a guitar player's skill level while they play. These tools are designed to give guitar players control over their learning journey. Rocksmith+ will be available for $14.99 for a 1-month subscription, $39.99 for a 3-month subscription, and $99.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Riders Republic: Riders Republic invites players to jump into a lively social playground where they can experience the thrill of outdoor sports in an open and densely populated world. Players will roam freely with their friends in a huge and vibrant open world where they can compete and nail crazy moves through an exciting range of sports such as biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuiting, and rocket wingsuiting. Whether players want to catch some major air with friends or ride solo to dominate the mountains and canyons, there are plenty of exhilarating moments and activities to be discovered. Riders Republic will allow players to ride through some of the most breathtaking landscapes the United States has to offer. Some of the most iconic American national parks such as Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain and Grand Teton have been faithfully recreated and imaginatively mashed together to form the ultimate outdoor sports park.

Just Dance 2022: Just Dance 2022 will also feature an exciting collaboration with the famous singer, dancer, and choreographer Todrick Hall. The artist will bring a new version of his iconic track, "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels," exclusively created for the latest installment of Just Dance. Players will also have a chance to take part in the creation of his music video, which will be released alongside the new Just Dance track.

Brawlhalla: On June 16, the arrival of the Heroes in a Half-Shell kicks off an in-game event that features a new game mode called Crew Battles, a new K.O. Effect featuring Shredder and the Foot Clan, and new Signature attacks by the Turtles with appearances by Master Splinter and Casey Jones. There will also be new map art depicting the radical green sewers of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Free-For-All and 1v1 versions available. Additionally, four new totally tubular avatars featuring the Foot Clan symbol, Krang, the Technodrome, and an animated avatar with all the Turtles' faces will be available. All items will still be purchasable and playable after the event ends. The game mode and map will also still be playable after the event ends so that you can kick some serious shell whenever you desire.

Watch Dogs: Legion: Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline is a standalone narrative expansion where players will take control of Aiden from the original Watch Dogs game and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2 in a new story arc. In Bloodline, players will follow Aiden as he accepts a routine fixer job in London to reconnect with his nephew Jackson following the events of Watch Dogs. Aiden's mission is to infiltrate a high-tech laboratory from Broca Tech to steal a mysterious and valuable piece of technology, but his mission is compromised when Wrench escapes with the device. With his fixer contract now gone sideways, Aiden is caught in a deadly crossfire. With no real allies against a corporate giant, and with Wrench one step ahead of him, Aiden must team up with his estranged nephew Jackson, and rely on his grit and experience. With Wrench's unpredictable behavior, things are bound to get chaotic.

Trackmania: Royal mode is an exhilarating and fun new 60-player game mode where players can team up with two friends to compete against other teams in a pool of 20 randomized challenging maps including one new map every day. In Royal mode, players must channel their wacky nature to overcome courses filled with animated obstacles and wild water features leading to treacherous twists and turns. Starting with 20 teams, four teams are eliminated each round until a champion team emerges. Each game will last a maximum of 15 minutes across the five rounds for the best teams. The new Royal mode will allow players to engage in a daily competitive feature called Super Royal, where players will have the opportunity to race amongst the best players and become the Super Royal team champion. Players can also generate their own Royal party code to create a private server, where they can continue the fun with their friends and communities in personalized matches. This new upgrade also includes new physics and mapping innovations, like water blocks and plastic blocks, as well as animated and dynamic items, giving more opportunities to build and enjoy incredible tracks.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla – Year Two Content: Assassin's Creed Valhalla's second expansion, The Siege of Paris, will release later this summer. Set in Francia, this new adventure will set Eivor on a dangerous path full of gripping questlines across the French countryside, towards one of the most infamous conquest battles in Viking history. Players will get their hands on new weapons, abilities, gear and skills, to take on new enemy types. The Siege of Paris will also mark the return of the Black Box Infiltration missions, where players will have full liberty in choosing the best way to eliminate a designated target. The Siege of Paris will be available for all Season Pass** owners or as a separate purchase for $29.99 by all owners of the main game. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will also continue adding free events and updates for all players, including the Basim Outfit, already available in Ubisoft Connect, and the much-anticipated one-handed sword in the coming weeks.

This fall, all Assassin's Creed Valhalla's owners will also have the chance to enjoy Discovery Tour: Viking Age for free. Following Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt and Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece's line, the brand-new chapter of the Assassin's Creed educational expansion will shed a light on the Viking era and allow players to discover more about the history and traditions of the time. Designed with historians and archeologists, this non-violent interactive learning experience will let players embody different characters of the time and take part in their big and small adventures set in ninth-century Norway and England. The standalone version of the Discovery Tour: Viking Age will be available via Uplay PC for $19.99 USD.

Far Cry 6 – Season Pass: For the first time in Far Cry history, Season Pass holders can switch perspectives and play as some of the series' most notorious villains: Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed – all performed by the original cast. Through each of the three DLC episodes, players will delve into the minds of these infamous antagonists, uncover their backstories, battle their inner demons, and reunite with familiar faces in a brand new gameplay experience inspired by the roguelite genre in which players will have to become strong enough to survive multiple levels of the villain psyche. Additionally, Season Pass owners will receive the critically acclaimed Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, now fully loaded in a Classic Edition for console players. Players will travel back in time and play as Sergeant Rex Colt, part man, part machine and take down their former commanding officer and his battalion of ruthless killer cyborgs. In addition to Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, players will receive the Blood Dragon Set, which includes seven items usable in the Far Cry 6 main game.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: Join Mario and the Rabbids Heroes as they take on Cursa and its dangerous minions. Cursa is inflicting chaos on the planets and their quirky inhabitants while seeking to consume all the energy of the Sparks, uncanny creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas and Rabbids. On your adventure, travel and explore a variety of planets filled with strange inhabitants and hilarious secrets. Outwit enemies along the way in an innovative combat system mixing turn-based tactics and real-time action. Take control of your Heroes to dash enemies, team jump on allies, hide behind cover… and make the most out of each turn in tactical and dynamic fights. Players will create their dream team of three Heroes from an eclectic roster of nine to face surprising bosses, familiar enemies from the Mario universe, and exceptional Rabbids enemies in their cosmic quest! There are dozens of Sparks throughout the galaxy to locate, rescue, and join the journey. Each Spark has a distinct power and personality, and heroes can use their special abilities in battle to gain the upper hand in combat. When this unlikely team combines forces with the Sparks' immense energy, anything is possible … for better OR worse!

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open-world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na'vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.