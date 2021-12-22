Weird West Has Been Pushed Back To Late March 2022

Devolver Digital and developer WolfEye Studios announced today that Weird West has now been pushed back to release in late March. Not a lot of info was given out about the reason why, the studio simply put out this brief message along with the video down below explaining the situation.

Weird West is an impressively deep mix of action RPG and immersive sim which has the potential to deliver incredibly unique experiences, but also comes with a set of variables that can lead to unintended consequences. That's why we want to take some and launch the game on March 31, 2022. This will give us time to iron out some of the bothersome issues and accidental deadends, before delivering an experience you, the community, expect. Thank you for your support and patience.

It's almost there!

We're not going to give the team grief for wanting to work on it more before releasing the game, because we'd rather have a game that works than one that requires nine patches before we can do anything worthwhile, it's just a shame we have to wait until it's practically Spring to do it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Road to Weird West: A Little Longer Road | Coming March 31 (https://youtu.be/uhF8YlUhwmI)

Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the story of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken – a series of high stakes adventures where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own. Dark Fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures, each playing with their own rules and their own peculiar motives. Discover the world through origin stories of different characters, moving from one character's journey to the next until all converge in a final chapter. Each playthrough is unique as the game tailors the story to the player's actions and past choices for an ideal dramatic arc. Weird West supports different styles of play in a simulated sandbox world where characters, factions, and even places react to a player's decisions.