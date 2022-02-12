Welcome To Empyreum Announced For Steam Next Fest

Indie developer and publisher Tapioca Games revealed this week that they'll be bringing Welcome To Empyreum to Steam Next Fest. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a local co-op party game where you and up to three other players get together in an effort to organize and clean several floors of the hotel. Essentially being the in-house maid service taking care of all the things that need to be handled in a day after guests check out and before they check-in. The game has several mechanics that mimic each chore, whether it be vacuuming, cleaning the shower, making the bed, etc. Alson with insane tasks such as "taking care of alien babies" and "chasing ghosts away" as part of the fun. You can try a demo out during Steam Next Fest (February 21st-28th) as it will be released sometime in 2022. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer below.

Tommy, a narcissistic influencer; Miriam, a desperate mother; Elisabeth, a lucky girl, and Apolo, a depressed musician, arrive at the Empyreum Hotel, an enchanted place that takes away what they love most. To get it back, they must work, carrying out different tasks, floor after floor until they reach Beatriz's office, the hotel manager. Welcome to Empyreum features a unique setting for the genre: a very special hotel with a funny sense of humor that complements an elaborated narrative. You can book a room just for you or bring your friends! Up to 4 players can work together in order to control the madness of the hotel. The better the coordination and communication of the team, the cleaner the rooms will be and, therefore, the happier the guests will be during their stay. Remember: the guest is always right! (even if they are lazy sloths or gluttonous gummy bears…)