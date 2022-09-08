Wesley Crusher Comes To Star Trek Online In Next Expansion

Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios revealed the next expansion for Star Trek Online as Wesley Crusher is making his presence known. Revealed during Star Trek Day, the new addition will be called "Ascension" and will continue the Mirror Universe storyline currently happening in the free-to-play MMORPG, as the mirror version of Crusher will be looking to exploit a newfound power. Which you already know about from the previous chapter when you encountered the returning V'Ger. You can check out the latest trailer and information for this expansion as the content will go live on PC on September 13th, 2022.

Things have escalated in the Mirror Universe, as the Terran emperor is attempting to control The Other, the Mirror version of V'ger – a dangerous entity of tremendous power. Up until this point, the identity of the leader behind the Terran Empire's strategic incursions into the Prime Universe has remained a secret. However, players team up with former enemy-turned-ally, Admiral Leeta (voiced by Chase Masterson from Deep Space Nine) and learn that the Emperor is none other than the Mirror version of Wesley Crusher from The Next Generation (voiced by Wil Wheaton). In order to stop the Terran Emperor from threatening both the Prime and Mirror Universes, the Federation will need to stop him from controlling The Other, all while fighting off his forces led by the dreaded Captain Killy (voiced by Mary Wiseman from Discovery).

These events all take place in a brand new featured episode, aptly named "Eye of the Storm." Star Trek Online: Ascension also introduces plenty of new content for players to discover, including a new 5-player ground TFO "Storm Chasers" and the new Elite Officer Upgrade System that allows players to upgrade bridge officers. Captains can also play through the latest event, "The Emperor's Will", to earn a new reward, the T6 Terran Somerville starship.