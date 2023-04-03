West Hunt Launches With Plans For Nintendo Switch Release Indie publisher Wandering Wizard has released West Hunt onto PC, as the team is planning a Nintendo Switch launch.

Wandering Wizard and NewGen have officially launched their latest game West Hunt, as you can currently play it as we speak on PC via Steam. The game will have you throwing on your best duster and cowboy hat as you enter a social deduction game set in the Old West. As part of the launch, the team have lined up some bonuses for people to get in on, including an Experience progress boost, several free key giveaways via the game's Discord server, and Daily Leaderboard Prizes where the top three Sheriffs and Outlaws win skins and items. The team is also planning more content down the road as well as a Nintendo Switch release.

"The town is a 'bag of nails' as players search for the wolf in sheep's clothing in West Hunt, a multiplayer social deduction game set in the Old West where players experience various roles, gameplay modes and randomized elements to deduce identities and take down their opponents – Cowboys, Townspeople, Natives, tumbleweeds, snakes in boots and all the sus an old western town can handle. Players can don their Sherriff or Outlaw realness by using old western garb via various characters and skins to face off in deadly PvP matches; attempting to sus out them thar' impostor. West Hunt players can also use emotes to taunt their opponents via in-game voice chat for PvP, PvE, 1-on-1, 2-on-2, or 3-on-3 matches to discover the player causing all the trouble around town."

"The team bonded over their love of old western movies from the states, and we couldn't think of a better setting for our own take on a fun social deduction game that anyone could play with their old or new friends from around the world," said Seifeddine Ben Hamouda, NewGen CEO. "We couldn't be more proud of the Steam launch of West Hunt, to see the international communities all have fun with the game during early access, and to represent game development in North Africa and hope others follow suit."