Western Digital Offers Up Its Own Xbox Expansion Card

Western Digital has released a new item as part of their WD_Black collection, as they are offering an expansion card for Xbox players.

Western Digital has released an all-new storage option for Xbox Series X|S owners, as there's a new Expansion Card on the market. The company has unveiled the new WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox, offering up new SSD options for players who want to get more memory for the expansion slot on the back that, so far, has primarily been used by Seagate since the consoles were launched. You can get it in two different options as they have a 512GB option for $80 and what will probably be the more popular 1TB option for $125. We have more info about the drive for you below, as they have officially released it on their store today.

The expansion card's slick, industrial aesthetics deliver the cool factor that WD_BLACK is known for and fit in perfectly with your Xbox console. The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers similar performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage for a seamless experience with your favorite games. Games are getting bigger, eating up more storage. Capacities from 512GB to 1TB1 let you keep more of those titles installed and ready to fire up at a moment's notice. This officially licensed Xbox expansion card is plug-and-play with your Xbox Series X|S, so you don't have to worry about compatibility or opening your console to install. Non-expansion card solutions require you to transfer games back and forth to your console. The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox lets you get into the action faster so you can game when you want to. Suspend your current game, play a different game, and then come back to the first game as if you never left. Only the Xbox console's internal SSD and expansion cards can support this time-saving feature.

