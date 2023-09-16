Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games, Western Digital | Tagged: SSD, WD_Black

Western Digital Reveals New WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD

if you're looking for a new storage option while gaming, Western Digital has a new drive for you with the WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD.

Western Digital revealed a brand new Solid State Drive option for gamers this week as they showed off the new WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD. This is a new premium, high-performance M.2 2230 solution for gamers that has been designed to work for the modern handheld PC gamer. With options from 500GB all the way to 2TB, offering you additional quick storage for your titles. The SSD will also add a bit of a boost to all compatible handheld devices, such as the ASUS ROG Ally, with speeds up to 5,150 MB/s (1TB and 2TB models) with better game installations and level loads. Plus you can use it in M.2 2230 SSD-compatible laptops. We got more info on it below as they are currently on sale.

"Building upon the WD_BLACK legacy of performance storage for all kinds of competitive gamers, the company is introducing the WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD. According to a recent Gartner report, the handheld gaming console market is expected to reach 14.8M by 2027.* As the mobile gaming market continues to grow and more AAA titles are released, new and innovative storage solutions are being released and developed to ensure mobile gamers are able to make the most of their on-the-go gaming experience."

"The WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD in the small M.2 2230 form-factor gives consumers a way to expand their handheld gaming PC internal storage so they can take their game library anywhere they go. By offering a range of capacities, consumers now have more options to expand their game libraries, with up to 2TB of trusted Western Digital TLC 3D NAND. This new drive also offers an immersive experience with exclusive gaming features including PCIe Gen 4.0, Western Digital's nCache 4.0 technology, and Microsoft's DirectStorage support. This is a great option to supercharge compatible handheld devices, such as the ASUS ROG Ally, with speeds up to 5,150 MB/s (1TB and 2TB models) for blazingly quick game installations and level loads."

