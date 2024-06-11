Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Weyrdlets, Weyrdworks

Weyrdlets Confirmed For Steam Launch In Late July

Weyrdlets will be coming out on PC via Steam in July, as you'll get a new virtual pet game that focuses on productivity and relaxation.

Article Summary Weyrdlets game launches on Steam in July, blending fun with productivity.

Adopt a quirky virtual pet to live and interact with on your desktop.

Customize your pet's look and home with creative accessories and decor.

Enhance focus with in-game tools like a pomodoro timer and to-do list.

Indie game developer and publisher Weyrdworks confirmed this week that they will launch their game Weyrdlets for PC via Steam next month. In case you haven't checked this game out yet, the title focuses on having you care for a virtual pet, as they try to meld relaxation and productivity together into a single game. You'll go around and collect items for a pet that literally lives in your computer, as you'll customize them and their home and allow them to live on your desktop as they help boost real-life tasks. The concept is akin to owning a pet while you work from home, but this one comes with some fun challenges to it that are designed to help motivate you. We have more details below as the game drops on July 23.

Weyrdlets

Embark on a heartwarming journey with Weyrdlets, where joy meets productivity. Adopt a lovable companion in this community-driven virtual pet simulator. Interact, decorate and bring joy to not only your gaming but also working experience. Experience adopting a unique virtual pet with quirky abilities. Just like in reality, engage in lifelike interactions – pet, grab, feed and play with your companion both in-game and on your desktop! Let your pet dig for loot on your desktop or on the island while you're busy. Unlock fancy hats, home decorations, and snacks to keep your pet happy.

Turn work into play with your companion! Bring your pet onto the desktop to watch videos with you, roam around, and beat stress while you study, Netflix, or doom-scroll. Personalize your pet with accessories and stickers, from Viking hats and shades to charming home decor. Express your style and creativity by decorating both your pet and its home with flair! Increase your productivity with our tools on your desktop, including a pomodoro timer, notification system, and a to-do list. Enjoy enhanced focus and efficiency while your companion keeps you company.

