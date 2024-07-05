Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Triband, What The Bat?

What The Bat? Receives First Major Update Called Battywood

Live out your silver screen dreams in a world where you have bats for arms! What The Bat? has a new DLC out now called Battywood.

Article Summary New VR 'What The Bat?' DLC, Battywood, immerses players in movie-making.

Battywood offers 100+ physical puzzles across 18 new levels.

Experience bizarre activities with bat hands such as cooking and painting.

Lively slapstick comedy game 'What The Bat?' expands with Battywood chapter.

Indie game developer and publisher Triband released a new DLC for the VR title What The Bat?, as they take things out west in Battywood. As you may have guessed from the name, the game will have you head west to fulfill your dreams of becoming a filmmaker. Well, at least a member of the crew, as you'll take on a number of new challenges with your bat hands as you make movies for the public. It's a pretty decent-sized DLC with over 100 new challenges told in a new story across three chapters. We have more info about it below and a trailer to check out above, as the content is now live.

Battywood DLC

The update is a very strange love letter to Hollywood set in the wonderful capital of baseball movie-making: BATTYWOOD! Players get a whole new episode, including three new chapters with 18 new levels containing 100+ new physical puzzles where they get a chance to make Western movies, jump the shark, meet the stunt sheep, disarm bombs, solve crimes, throw a ring into a volcano, cook ratatouille, almost cross the Atlantic and find love.

What The Bat?

What The Bat? is an outrageous slapstick comedy game from the people behind the anti-golf golfing game What The Golf? It's a bit like What The Golf?, except instead of golf it's all about baseball, and it's in VR, and you have bats instead of hands. In a series of increasingly absurd minigames, What The Bat? challenges you to live as a modern-day bat-girl, shooting, cooking, smashing, swinging, parking, painting, pickling, and even petting (there's a dog). Experience fully immersive silliness in a first-person experience like no other. Relearn essential life skills such as brushing your teeth, making breakfast, running an art gallery, pickling a tractor, creating imaginary friends and controlling a space station!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!