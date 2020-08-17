Where Is My Body? Is Getting A Physical Game Boy Release

Greenboy Games announced today that they will be doing a rare physical version for Game Boy for Where Is My Body? After launching a successful Kickstarter, the indie company behind the game will be releasing a version of the game in both the West and in Japan as a physical version with the original Game Boy style cartridge. According to the info released, aside from containing Japanese texts only, the cartridge will include the box and manual like the original Japanese Game Boy packaging designs. You can read more about the game below, which takes inspiration from Maniac Mansion. The game will be released sometime in Q4 2020.

The type of game is very particular, an original idea from the graphic adventures of the early 90s. You have to find out the different types of mysteries and follow the thread of the story (Maniac Mansion style). Your mission is to find the body. Surely you have not seen many games of this type in Game boy, and surely you will spend some very entertaining hours. The game is divided into two chapters: 'The Lab' and 'The City'. In the first chapter, you need to solve various mysteries and get out of the lab before moving to the city.

In this new campaign we have two excellent music composers. Cesc Mozota and Oscar Latorre are the composers of the music and sounds FX of the game "Where is my body?". They were classmates at EUMES, a music school in Girona, in the Advanced Music and Sound degree. Cesc Mozota, with a more orchestral background, facing productions for audiovisuals and videogames, while his partner, Oscar Latorre comes from more electronic roots, and dominates the technical part and the sound design.