Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everstone Studio, Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet Reveals New Hexi Expansion Content

Check out the latest trailer for Where Winds Meet as the team revealed what's coming in the Hexi Expansion, arriving next week

Article Summary The Hexi Expansion for Where Winds Meet launches March 6, introducing a massive Tang Dynasty desert area.

Experience new storylines, powerful bosses, and unlock martial art styles in the Jade Gate Pass update.

Master unique tricks like Sand Chaser and Cosmic Reversal for exploration and puzzle-solving fun.

Face campaign boss Guo Xin, world boss The Wandering Ark, and try new Umbrella and Rope Dart arts.

Everstone Studio and NetEase Games have revealed the next bit of content coming to Where Winds Meet, as we learned more details about the Hexi expansion. This new expansion will consist of three major chapters, starting with Chapter 1: Jade Gate Pass, set to launch on March 6. Players will see a new massive and magical desert area, a couple of new storylines, a few new bosses, new martial art styles to the Jianghu, and more. You can read more from the team below and check out the latest trailer above.

Where Winds Meet – Hexi Chapter 1: Jade Gate Pass

The entire Hexi expansion exists outside the game's current main timeline, inviting players into a dream that harkens back to one of ancient China's most glorious eras – the Tang Dynasty. Hexi adopts a more cinematic approach to storytelling and gameplay. As the developers push boundaries and bring something fresh to the table, players will inhabit characters in history and become a witness to the era and live through the fates of ordinary people caught in the tides of history. It is the ordinary people who make up history, and that is what makes Hexi's main story unique.

After the update, players will be able to obtain 2 new tricks, Cosmic Reversal and Sand Chaser, both designed to optimize the unique experience when wandering in the massive desert. Sand Chaser allows you to surf on the sand, and Cosmic Reversal enables you to reverse time and rebuild the ruins in the desert, which can be useful for overcoming obstacles, uncovering secrets, and solving puzzles. What you need may simply be your imagination and a touch of curiosity. In addition to matchmaking battles, there will be even more gameplay fun and strategic depth. New gameplay, Sand Table Struggle and Heroic Gauntlet, will also be available for a limited time!

Campaign Boss: Guo Xin

With this update a brand-new campaign, White-Crown City, opens. This border pass lies between Jade Gate Pass and Liangzhou Area; for centuries, it has been a crossroads of east – west travel and a vital part of ancient frontier defense. Today, the once-bustling pass lies abandoned, as time quietly erodes its former glory. When players enter this land, ancient legends are rekindled: Guo Xin, the last Grand Protector of Anxi, stands as the guardian of this lonely outpost. Time has turned his hair to white as he watches over the frontier in solitude, while you personally witness all that unfolds on this desolate ground and uncover the secrets hidden behind history.

World Boss: The Wandering Ark

Across the sand sea, there is a roaming world boss – The Wandering Ark – a colossal vessel that moves freely and isn't tied to any single location. In the midst of a sandstorm, its enormous hull seems to cut through the night, delivering a visually imposing presence while players must precisely target its weak points as they shift between ranged and close-quarters combat, choosing their moves with care. The legend of The Wandering Ark is closely tied to Hexi's lore and awaits discovery by players.

Two new Martial Arts for Umbrella and Rope Dart

Additionally, the Jade Gate Pass update will introduce a new path: Bamboocut Dust, including two new Martial Art styles. The first, Spring Dreamscape, is an Umbrella-style art focused on agility, enabling fluid, endless combos and excelling in tight spaces or group skirmishes. The second one, Fleeting Clouds, is a new Rope Dart art that centers on large, sweeping AOE attacks. Its moves cover a wide area, making it ideal for crowd control; in one-on-one duels, you can keep the pressure on and chase down enemies for relentless damage.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!