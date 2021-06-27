Which Legendary Pokémon Will Be Shiny At Pokémon GO Fest 2021?

Niantic has announced its plans for raids during GO Fest 2021. "Every" Legendary Pokémon will return, though Cobalion, Virizion, and Terrakion originally had been mentioned but are now included. Let's look at the information we have for GO Fest 2021 so far and prepare for the event's Sunday raids. Let's take a look at each block of the event and break down which of these Legendaries are currently available as Shinies in Pokémon GO and which are not.

Let's take a look at each of these raid block announcements from the Pokémon GO blog and break them down:

During Wind Hour, occurring from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time, Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Therian Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids.

CAN BE SHINY:

Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion.

CANNOT BE SHINY:

Therian Forme Tornadus.

During Lava Hour, occurring from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time, Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal will be appearing in five-star raids.

CAN BE SHINY:

Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Terrakion.

CANNOT BE SHINY:

Reshiram, Therian Forme Landorus, Yveltal.

During Frost Hour, occurring from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will be appearing in five-star raids. Plus, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be appearing in five-star raids in the regions that they normally appear in!

CAN BE SHINY:

Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre.

CANNOT BE SHINY:

Palkia, Kyurem, Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf.

During Thunder Hour, occurring from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids.

CAN BE SHINY:

Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Cobalion.

CANNOT BE SHINY:

Dialga, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, Xerneas.

All of this is happening Sunday, July 18th from 10 AM to 6 PM on Day Two of GO Fest 2021. Let's make it one to remember.