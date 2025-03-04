Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Machine Games, White Knuckle

White Knuckle Releases New Environment Trailers

Check out the latest trailer for the horror game White Knuckle, as the developers show off more of the environments you'll climb through

Article Summary Discover new environments in the horror game White Knuckle with a thrilling trailer from Dark Machine Games.

Experience the treacherous climb in SUB-STRUCTURE 17 against encroaching ooze in White Knuckle.

Conquer deadly obstacles and manage limited resources to survive the intense ascent.

Face malevolent denizens and adapt strategies amidst ever-growing tension in White Knuckle.

Indie game developer Dark Machine Games and publisher DreadXP dropped a new trailer for White Knuckle today, highlighting more of the environments. The trailer is short and to the point, as they take you on a tour of the various locations you'll need to make your way through as you attempt to climb your way out of SUB-STRUCTURE 17. The game currently has a free demo out on Steam for you to play if you wish, as we're still waiting for an Early Access release date to come.

White Knuckle

Thrust into the role of a lone climber; players must attempt to ascend SUB-STRUCTURE 17, an enormous, crumbling complex buried deep underground. With ten thousand meters of concrete and decay above and an encroaching ooze below, every climb is a race against time. Navigate perilous environments, using a blend of precision movement, sharp reflexes, and resource management to scale deteriorating walls, leap across perilous gaps, dodge traps, and avoid the deadly forces lurking in the shadows.

While speed is key to survival, players must also manage a limited inventory of tools and resources to avoid becoming encumbered and plummeting into eternity. Failure to quickly retrieve key items from your bag could result in a deadly fall, making resource management and quick thinking just as important as skillful climbing. The higher players ascend in the structure, the more dangerous the obstacles become, with each new region offering unique threats and challenges.

While you may be a lone climber, you are certainly not alone. Strange, malevolent denizens haunt the walls of SUB-STRUCTURE 17 and the horror intensifies as the environment itself becomes more hostile, forcing players to constantly adapt their strategies to survive. From the dry, dusty Silos to the putrid sewers of the Pipeworks and the haunted piers of Habitation, each area presents a distinct set of trials and enemies, all contributing to a sense of ever-growing tension. Run, jump, and climb to survive… or slip and face your doom. Every leap could be the last and it's a long way down…

