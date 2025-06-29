Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Machine Games, White Knuckle

White Knuckle Ups The Difficulty With The Challenge Update

Looking for an even greater challenge in White Knuckle? The game has added the new Challenge Update you can download now

Article Summary White Knuckle's Challenge Update adds new maps, tougher challenges, and a practice region for players.

Experience Challenge Mode with handcrafted maps, time trials, and medal rewards as you progress.

The new Training Sector lets you customize hazards, practice skills, or race through rooms for best times.

Game expansion continues, with more campaign rooms, hazards, and fresh lore for replay value and depth.

Indie game developer Dark Machine Games and publisher DreadXP dropped a new update for White Knuckle, as players can now grab the Challenge Update. This shorthand for this is you're getting several new maps, a new region to practice in, and multiple new challenges for you to overcome if you think you're so good at the game that you need more difficulty. We have the dev notes and the trailer here as the update is now live.

White Knuckle – Challenge Update

Test your mettle in the Challenge Mode, a new game type introduced with the update, consisting of singular hand-crafted experiences where you can compete for better times and earn medals. Race through the old tutorial's Advanced Course, collect roaches while fighting off the Mass, explore the extrapolated dimension, and more! Each map is unlocked as you progress further in the Campaign. Over the course of early access we will be periodically releasing new Challenge maps alongside the development of the Campaign and other modes, we have lots of exciting ideas for what more we can do!

In addition, this update introduces The Training Sector, a new mode and region set in Substructure 5, where you can practice climbing without threat or danger. The Training Sector consists of three subregions: Basic Climbing, Item Training, and Sector Mastery. But maybe.. maybe you want a little bit of danger in your climb. Maybe you want to practice against certain hazards that you may encounter during the Campaign, or maybe you only want to play a specific Training subregion.

Well, you CAN! At the start of the Training Sector is a console which lets you customize your play experience. Want practice barnacles to spawn throughout the sector? Or perhaps you want the sector to flood at high speed and be filled with drones, or maybe you want to zen out in only the Basic Climbing subregion. Hell, you can even race through each room and try to get better and better times, maybe you'll even beat the dev times we provided!

Like with the Campaign and Challenge maps, this mode will continue to expand over the course of Early Access, with more rooms and settings. We hope you enjoy it whether you're just getting started in your climbs, or if you're a seasoned player that wants to race through areas as fast as possible. Habitation now has more content! After beating the current Campaign (Finishing Habitation) in your save, new rooms will be added to the region to make subsequent playthroughs even more interesting. In addition, new hazards, notes, and other lore tidbits have been added throughout.

