Skybound Games Announces Invincible Presents: Atom Eve

Last week during SDCC, Skybound Games decided to reveal a new game on the way as they showed off Invincible Presents: Atom Eve.

At the end of SDCC 2023, Skybound Games and Terrible Posture Games revealed a new title on the way with the reveal of Invincible Presents: Atom Eve. The game will put you in the role of the atomic superhero as you forge your own path as one of the many heroes in this world. The game has you balancing your own real life with the work you do as a hero, telling a story worthy of the comics as you go. No release date was provided, only the promise that it would be out before the year's end. You can read more, check out the trailer, and see a few quotes from those involved with this new game.

"Developed by Terrible Posture Games (The Walking Dead: Last Mile, Mothergunship) with Creative Director, Jill Murray (Narrative Lead/Design on Assassin's Creed III: Liberation, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Boyfriend Dungeon) and Art Director, Rossi Gifford (Illustrator and Character Designer Riot Games, Marvel, and Skybound), Invincible Presents: Atom Eve will allow players to become Atom Eve, the eponymous super hero from the Invincible comic books and animated series."

"Players can explore Atom Eve's life beyond the story they already know and love from the comics and animated series, and face the difficulties that come with balancing the dangers and responsibilities of her superhero life with the everyday challenges of school, friends, family, and romantic interests. Dramatic player choices that shape Atom Eve's relationships will define the outcome of the story across multiple paths and choosing how to develop Eve's skills can increase her power, unlock special combat skills for use in vivid comic-book-style combat, or unlock unique dialogue options to further play your story, your way."

"I love this game for its fresh spin on the original comic's artwork and style," said Robert Kirkman, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Skybound. "Terrible Posture Games, Jill Murray, and Rossi Gifford do an incredible job of bringing 20 years of Invincible to new life in a game that really looks and feels like a comic book."

"Atom Eve's complexity, creativity, and wry sense of humor make her such a joy to build a game around. I can't wait to share her powers and unique point of view with players," said Jill Murray.

"It has been hard to keep this game a secret! Being entrusted by a fellow creator to bring Atom Eve to life through my art has been such an honor. As a big fan of Invincible, I'm excited to show what we have in store for our players," said Rossi Gifford.

