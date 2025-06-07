Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Mattel163, UNO, UNO: Arcade Edition

UNO: Arcade Edition Has Been Released On Apple Arcade

UNO adds a brand-new card game to the Apple Arcade library, as UNO: Arcade Edition brings several versions of the title to iOS players

Article Summary UNO: Arcade Edition is now available on Apple Arcade for play across all supported iOS devices.

Enjoy classic UNO gameplay with new exclusive house rules and special card types for a fresh twist.

Play solo or with friends in Quick Match, Custom Games, and Single Player modes, both online and offline.

Compete globally or locally, experiment with strategy, and experience UNO's fun new competitive features.

Mobile developer and publisher Mattel163 has released a new UNO card game for Apple Arcade, as players with the service can now play UNO: Arcade Edition. The game ios basically the one you know and love with several different modes to keep you occupied while also giving you variety with other players. We have more info below as the game is available right now across multiple iOS devices.

UNO: Arcade Edition

In addition to new exclusive house rules, UNO: Arcade Edition offers a fresh look and an exciting variety of room modes. Whether it's with friends or by yourself, online or offline, the perfect UNO experience is now at your fingertips anywhere, anytime. Unwind from a busy day through a simple UNO match, with easy-to-follow rules, comfy gameplay, and cute emotes! Utilize a variety of unique cards at your disposal, explore diverse strategies under different modes, or simply enjoy the thrills of a classic card game!

Now offering Quick Match, Custom Games, and Single Player Mode to fulfill all your needs for UNO. Play with friends using customized rules, or offline with advanced A.I opponents. Whether you're fancying some alone time, or just want to switch up the pace, Single Player Mode provides the perfect opportunity for stress-free offline gameplay. Now you can experience the fun of UNO whenever you want! Don't be fooled by the cute look and fluffy aesthetics — this is still the perfect party game for some friendly competition, where you can bring on a little heat!

Put your skills to the test and play against friends, family, or opponents from all over the world! It's time to add in a twist for classic UNO. Take your gameplay to the next level by exploring brand new card types such as Wild Swap Hands, Color Showdown, and Double Discard All! With our new exclusive rules, classic UNO remains as exciting and fresh as ever, suited to players of all levels.

